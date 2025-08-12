One of Wales’ best-loved heritage railways has received global recognition as the Vale of Rheidol Railway is officially named among the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide in the 2025 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
The award is based entirely on reviews and ratings submitted by visitors over a 12-month period and recognises businesses that consistently deliver excellent experiences.
Running between Aberystwyth and Devil’s Bridge, the narrow-gauge steam railway has been a fixture of the Welsh landscape since 1902.
Today, it remains one of the most scenic and popular heritage lines in the country, drawing visitors from across the UK and beyond.
The 11¾-mile journey offers passengers a unique opportunity to experience the dramatic landscapes of the Rheidol Valley, with its lush woodlands, cascading waterfalls, and panoramic views of the Cambrian Mountains.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards are based on verified feedback and only a select number of experiences earn this distinction each year.
“Being recognised by the people who travel with us is what means the most,” said Llyr ap Iolo, General Manager of the Vale of Rheidol Railway.
“Whether it’s their first visit or their fiftieth, we aim to make the experience special every time.
“This award reflects the hard work and passion of our staff and volunteers, and we are proud to share it with them,” he added.
The railway operates a full schedule of steam-hauled services and special events and activities throughout the summer.
The Vale of Rheidol has an overall rating on Tripadvisor of 4.6 out of 5.
Other attractions that make the Tripadvisor Top 10 things to do in Aberystwyth include the Silver Mountain Experience; Bwlch Nant yr Arian; Aberystwyth Cliff Railway; Ceredigion Museum; Hafod Uchtryd; Bwlch y Geuffordd Gardens in Bronant; Aberystwyth Castle; Ceredigion coast path and the National Library of Wales.
