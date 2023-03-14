On Saturday, 18 March, Dave will lead Aberystwyth Ramblers on a moderately easy five-mile linear walk from Llanbedr railway station to Harlech.
The meeting point is Machynlleth Railway Station at 8.40am for the 8.52am train to Llanbedr to arrive at approximately 10.15am.
They will follow the Wales Coast Path to Harlech, which goes alongside the Afon Artro, past a 13th century church in sand dunes, along a flat sandy beach with lovely views of the mountains and up the steepest street in the world (alternative route available).
Optional refreshments will be available in Harlech and the group will return on the 2.28pm or 4.28pm train.
For contact details to book a place on this walk, google ‘Aberystwyth Ramblers’ for the website which has the leader’s contact details.
Please note that if you have and show your over-60s Wales bus pass then the rail fare is free.
No dogs, except registered assistance dogs by prior arrangement.
