There is a vacancy on Aberydyfi Community Council.
If you are interested in filling the vacancy, and getting more involved with the community of Aberdyfi, you could put yourself forward.
An advert for the role has been posted on the Aberdyfi Community Council Facebook page.
The post urging people to ‘get involved’ reads: “Are you interested in being more involved in your community? Why not join the community council?”
The advert outlines the type of person needed to fill the role when it asks: “Do you have a positive outlook, enthusiasm and like working as part of a team? Get in touch!”
The closing date to apply is 6 June.