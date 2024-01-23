Aberystwyth Ramblers will walk the Ceredigion Coast Path from Aberporth to Cardigan on Tuesday, 30 January.
This is the final stage of the Ceredigion Coast Path (Stage 7). It is a linear, strenuous, bus ramble of 12.5 miles.
Meet at Aberystwyth Bus Station Stand 7 at 8am to catch the 8.10am T5 bus to Aberporth.
The alternative meeting place, at 9.40am, is the dolphin statue in Aberporth beach car park (SN 2581 5153).
The finish point is the statue at the north end of the castle bridge over the Afon Teifi in Cardigan (SN 1776 4586).
The return journey is on the hourly T5 bus (4.02 pm or 5.02pm).
The pace will need to be fairly brisk due to the limited daylight hours.
After an initial ascent on a minor road from Aberporth, the coastal path follows rugged clifftops then changes into field paths and a final section along the banks of the Teifi estuary, before finishing by the castle in Cardigan.
Particular points of interest include the 12th century Holy Cross church near the picturesque Foel y Mwnt and Mwnt beach.
Some parts of the route are likely to be muddy. There are no refreshment outlets en route but several cafes in Cardigan. There are no simple escape routes from the planned route.
Contact the walk leaders to book a place. Contact details can be found on the Aberystwyth Ramblers website or send a message via Facebook Messenger.
No dogs, except registered assistance dogs, by prior arrangement.