Aberystwyth Ramblers will head north of the town for their upcoming walk at the weekend.
On Saturday, 10 February, Elaine and Glynne will lead an easy C grade, 5.3 mile circular walk from Tre’r-ddôl, starting at 10.15am (grid ref SN660923).
The walk joins the Wales Costal Path and ascends through Pantglas Mawr woods. It then follows the path through fields behind Tŷ-hir giving lovely views of the Dyfi Estuary.
Walkers will leave the coastal path at Coed y Garth and follow the track to Cefngweiriog, later picking up the coastal path to take them back to the starting point.
Meet at Aberystwyth Bus Station stand 4 at 9.30am to catch the T2 at 9.37am for Tre’r-ddôl. Alternatively meet at Cletwr community café. Return buses to Aberystwyth leave the Wildfowler at four minutes to the hour.
Booking is not required but please contact the walk leaders if you require further information. No dogs, except registered assistance dogs by prior arrangement.