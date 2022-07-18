Aberystwyth records hottest ever temperature in Wales
Aberystwyth has provisionally recorded the hottest ever temperature in Wales this afternoon.
In a tweet this afternoon, the Met Office provisionally recorded the hottest day on record in Wales in Gogerddan, reaching 35.5°C so far today. This exceeds the previous record high of 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire in August 1990.
The amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place from today (Monday, 18 July) until the end of tomorrow (Tuesday, 19 July). A red warning has been issued for other parts of the UK for the first time ever, with the UK Government declaring a national emergency.
Previously, the Met Office stated climate change is making heatwaves more likely, with summer heatwaves being 30 times more likely to occur now than before the industrial revolution because of the higher concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Here are some tips for dealing with the extreme heat over the next couple of days:
- look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk
- stay cool indoors – many of us will need to stay safe at home this summer so know how to keep your home cool
- close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors
- if going outdoors, use cool spaces considerately, keep your distance in line with social distancing guidelines
- drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol
- never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals
- try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm
- walk in the shade, apply sunscreen regularly and wear a wide brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat
- avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day
- make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling
- if you are going into open water to cool down, take care and follow local safety advice
