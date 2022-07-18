Aberystwyth records hottest ever temperature in Wales

Aberystwyth has recorded the hottest every temperature in Wales ( Cambrian News )

Aberystwyth has provisionally recorded the hottest ever temperature in Wales this afternoon.

In a tweet this afternoon, the Met Office provisionally recorded the hottest day on record in Wales in Gogerddan, reaching 35.5°C so far today. This exceeds the previous record high of 35.2°C, recorded at Hawarden Bridge, Flintshire in August 1990.

The amber weather warning for extreme heat is in place from today (Monday, 18 July) until the end of tomorrow (Tuesday, 19 July). A red warning has been issued for other parts of the UK for the first time ever, with the UK Government declaring a national emergency.

Previously, the Met Office stated climate change is making heatwaves more likely, with summer heatwaves being 30 times more likely to occur now than before the industrial revolution because of the higher concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

Here are some tips for dealing with the extreme heat over the next couple of days: