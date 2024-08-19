Around 200 people descended on Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station on Saturday to witness a special moment in the town’s RNLI’s history.
The station’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat was officially named Florence and Ernest Bowles.
The lifeboat has been funded by Edna Bowles, originally from London, who sadly passed away at in March 2019.
She wished for the lifeboat to be named in memory of her parents.
Edna loved the sea and took to cruising which she loved and had a deep admiration for Grace Darling.
Cousin Marion Bowles attended ceremony with husband Jack Campin and handed the Atlantic 85 into the care of the RNLI.
Marion says: "Edna, was a passionate, fiercely independent and strong minded lady who knew what she wanted and was not afraid to say it how it was.
"Her wish as she reached the end years of her life was to do something that would live on after her and decided that a lifeboat dedication to her loving parents would allow their memory to live on whilst doing good for those that needed help.
"Those that knew her well can well imagine how proud and happy she would be today seeing the launch of the new boat and to think that her generosity will allow countless rescues and lives saved is a perfect memorial to her and her parents."
The Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrived in Aberystwyth earlier this year and has already shown her worth having been involved in over 30 incidents.
The new lifeboat replaces the previous Atlantic class lifeboat Spirit of Friendship which had been operational at Aberystwyth for 16 years.
The event, attended by Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed Miss Sara Edwards officially welcomed the lifeboat into the RNLI’s fleet.
Proceedings were opened by Mark Morgan, Chair of the Lifeboat Management Group, with Aberystwyth Lifeboat Operations Manager Geraint Wheeler accepting the lifeboat on behalf of the station.
Reverend Matthew Webster, Vicar of Llansteffan and Lifeboat Station Chaplin, lead the Service of Dedication. Over 200 guests joined in the service, enjoying. Music from will be provided by Aberystwyth Silver Band and Tenovus Choir.
Mark Kerr, RNLI Vice President attended the ceremony and during the special occasion presented two long service vellums to RNLI volunteers Tommy Ridgway and Ron Barclay.
Tommy Ridgway was congratulated for giving an impressive 50 years’ service to the RNLI at Aberystwyth.
He joined the D class lifeboat and quickly progressed through training to become helm on the D, C ,Atlantic 21 and 75 classes of lifeboat, achieving the position of senior helm.
On retirement from operational crew he became a launch vehicle driver and launch authority at the station. He has actively passed on his knowledge and expertise to all crew who have joined the station.
A vellum was also presented to Ron Barclay in recognition of over 40 years’ service to the RNLI at Aberystwyth. Ron joined the station having moved to Aberystwyth for work. He was crew on the D, C and Atlantic class boats achieved the position of helm on the Atlantic 21 and 75. On standing down operationally he became the station press officer and launch authority.
Geraint Wheeler, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Aberystwyth said: "Aberystwyth was the first inshore lifeboat station in the country, with the lifeboat DI arriving in 1963. Accepting this new Atlantic 85 class lifeboat really does show the advancements in technology over the years.
"Our previous lifeboat “Spirit of Friendship” holds a special place in their hearts as it was on station for 16 years and most of the current crew learned their seamanship on her.
"However the crew are delighted with their new lifeboat which offers significant improvements and will help our crew to continue saving lives at sea.
"I was honoured to be part of the naming and dedication as the stations Lifeboat Operations Manager. It is humbling to volunteer alongside such dedicated crew and personnel.
"This event was a great celebration us coming together with the community as one crew."