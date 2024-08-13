Aberystwyth Rotary Club has donated £2,000 to Blood Bikes Wales Aberystwyth.
The money, raised at a garden party at Club President Phil Evans’ home, was presented to Mathew Leeman of Blood Bikes Wales Aberystwyth when the club returned to its usual lunchtime rendezvous at Gwesty’r Marine. New member Meirion Lewis, of Dol-y-Bont, gave an entertaining talk about his work and interests.
The club held its first breakfast meeting of the new season at Poppy’s Restaurant, Capel Dewi.
At this meeting, another new member, Chantal Cooke, gave an interesting talk about her career, including her background in journalism which took her to war zones and other challenging situations.
Chantal now runs a public relations consultancy based in Ffair Rhos, serving a range of clients within Wales and beyond. She has a particular interest in environmental issues and is involved in various charitable and business organisations in the locality.
Members of the club will be supporting the Bae Ceredigion Classic Car Rally on 30 August.