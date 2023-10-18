As part of the celebrations the club received permission from both Ceredigion and Aberystwyth councils and CADW to erect a sundial at the observatory point in the castle as a lasting monument to the service the club has given to the town since its founding in 1948. It was officially unveiled at 2.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, 17 October. Aberystwyth mayor Kerry Ferguson attended the ceremony along with Aberystwyth Rotary president Eric Robinson, chair of the 75th anniversary committee Sonia Dobson, and members of the club.