Aberystwyth Rotary have officially unveiled a sundial as part of their 75th anniversary celebrations.
Members are celebrating 75 years of humanitarian voluntary service in Aberystwyth, across Ceredigion and globally.
As part of the celebrations the club received permission from both Ceredigion and Aberystwyth councils and CADW to erect a sundial at the observatory point in the castle as a lasting monument to the service the club has given to the town since its founding in 1948. It was officially unveiled at 2.30pm yesterday, Tuesday, 17 October. Aberystwyth mayor Kerry Ferguson attended the ceremony along with Aberystwyth Rotary president Eric Robinson, chair of the 75th anniversary committee Sonia Dobson, and members of the club.
Mr Robinson said: “We’re very proud to have the mayor unveil this 75th anniversary sundial and we’re looking forward to another 75 years serving the community in Aberystwyth.
“Many thanks, particularly to Sonia who has done all the work, and to our mayor who has kindly given us her support.
The unveiling is one of a number of celebrations throughout the club's anniversary year. Aberystwyth Rotary held a successful 75th Charter Night in April when over 100 guests including Ben Lake MP, the Llywydd of the Senedd, the District Governor and Rotarians from Inverness, Loch Ness gathered. They also organised a weekend of events on the bandstand in July.
The club was founded at 9.23am on 15 March 1948, as recorded by Librarianship scholar Lionel White, in 1973. The strength of the club from its very commencement was the easy connections between people of different professional backgrounds.