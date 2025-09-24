Ceredigion Preseli MP Ben Lake will visit Aberystwyth’s Plascrug School to see why it has been shortlisted for a Tidy Wales Award.
Plascrug School has been shortlisted for the Uniting For Environmental Impact Award, and will find out if they have won on Thursday, 2 October, the same day Mr Lake will visit the school.
Plascrug is the only Ceredigion organisation amongst the shortlisted nominees.
School representatives have been invited to attend the awards in Llandudno.
Headteacher Carol Macy said: “Diolch yn fawr to Keep Wales Tidy for shortlisting Ysgol Plascrug for the Tidy Wales 2025 Uniting for Environmental Impact Award!
“Being shortlisted is testament to the sustained efforts of our children, staff, PTA, and wider community in significantly improving our greenspaces.
“Our new boardwalk and nature area have been pivotal in empowering us to get our hundreds of children outside – for both play and learning – amongst nature as often as possible, as well as providing a substantially-improved resource for local community groups.”
Mrs Macy added: “We really appreciate Ben Lake taking the time out of his busy schedule to visit our new boardwalk and nature area in October.
“We look forward to showcasing these substantial developments, and sharing our pupils’ sense of pride and ownership in their school grounds. We also gratefully acknowledge funding from the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature Grant Scheme – through the Ceredigion Nature Partnership, Aberystwyth Town Council, CKs, Aberystwyth War Memorial Trust, and Learning Through Landscapes which has made this transformative work possible.”
As well as being shortlisted for a Tidy Wales Award, Plascrug School’s Eco Council has been successful with its application to the Woodland Trust to fund 60 trees. A variety of species including silver birch, rowan, wild cherry, dog rose, hawthorn, hazel, crab apple, dogwood, which will be delivered in November.
