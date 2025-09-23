BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? is coming to Aberystwyth on 17 October.
The broadcast will take place in the Engine Shed at the Vale of Rheidol Railway from 8pm-9pm.
Locals are invited to join the audience for a unique opportunity to pose questions to a panel of political and public figures, discussing current, pressing issues.
The session will be chaired by Alex Forsyth.
The event is free but tickets are required and can be obtained from the Vale of Rheidol Railway website - www.vor.wales - or by calling 01970 625819.
Doors open at 6.30pm and close at 7.15pm.
Any Questions? has hosted a wide array of prominent figures, from Prime Ministers to cultural icons, and celebrated voices in politics, law, science, and art.
