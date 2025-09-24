A major new report warns that efforts to decarbonise Wales’ transport system risk leaving thousands behind.
The Bevan Foundation report said that transport is an “essential service”, with the “ability to access affordable, reliable transport vital if people are to get to work, to the supermarket, hospital appointments, or to see friends and family.”
However, new insights gathered by YouGov on behalf of the Bevan Foundation have found that many are being locked out of taking part in society due to transport issues.
Across Wales, almost one in 10 adults had been unable to get to their place of work or study in the three months to May 2025 because of transport issues, with one in 20 being unable to get to a medical appointment.
A lack of affordable, reliable public transport is one of the factors behind the difficulties faced by people across Wales, in particular for the one in three low-income households that do not have access to a car or van.
Major reforms and investment in transport are planned for the coming years as part of broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
This investment presents an opportunity to address some of the challenges faced by people living in poverty, but speaking on behalf of the Bevan Foundation, Joel Davies, lead author of the report, noted that this investment also comes with risk.
“Decarbonising transport is essential—but it must be done fairly,” he said.
“The Welsh Government has a real opportunity to build a transport system that works for everyone, not just those who can afford to adapt.
“If policies are not carefully thought through and designed however, there is a risk that they unintentionally worsen poverty and inequality.”
With half of people in a low-income household saying that their car expenses are difficult to afford, and with one in three not having an access to a car or van, investment in public transport offers “some significant opportunities to reduce poverty and carbon emissions at the same time,” the report says.
“Doing so could improve access to goods and services, enabling people to take up work or training and reduce costs, meaning that people have more money in their pockets,” the report adds.
“There is a risk however that if the wrong policies are pursued, people on low incomes could be left behind and pushed further into poverty.”
The report said there are concerns that some people are especially at risk of being pushed deeper into poverty by the changes coming to the transport system.
The Bevan Foundation’s CEO, Dr Steffan Evans, said: “Too many people in Wales are locked out of being able to access goods and services because they can’t get to the right place at the right time.
“The investment needed to cut emissions from the transport sector provides an opportunity to redesign the transport system to address this.
“We need a transport system that connects people—not just cuts emissions.
“With the right choices, Wales can build a transport system that is both greener and that tackles poverty.”
