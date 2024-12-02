Two brothers have come to the aid of councillor Carl Worrall to donate a selection box to every child at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos.
The councillor said “two well-known brother's and out and out top lads, Match Davies of S Davies Glazing and Garry Davies of Garry Davies Accident Repairs and custom” had helped him achieve this.
On Friday, 29 November they delivered the boxes to school head, Brian Evans and deputy head Steff Davies.
Cllr Worrall said he “could not thank them enough for this, and I'm so grateful to them to support Penparcau school”.