A 10-year-old boy took on 120-mile charity cycle in memory of his cousin who died of cystic fibrosis.
Ysgol Gymraeg pupil, Siôn Meirion Padget, cycled from Aberystwyth to Cardiff in the May half term and managed to raise £1,800.
He is set to donate the money to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust after his cousin died from the condition before he was born.
Siôn said: “The reason I’m doing this is because my cousin Joshua died from cystic fibrosis.
“This makes me sad, and I would like to raise money for research and support for people who are affected.”
Though he raised the money by himself, he was supported on his cycle by his mum and dad.
His mum, Bath Spa University academic Sara Penryhn Jones, said: “Thank you so much for all the donations and support.
“Siôn was overwhelmed by it, and this generosity has been hugely appreciated by the whole family. He was met by His Aunty Sue, Uncle Chris and cousin Ethan in Cardiff (Joshua’s parents and brother) on Friday, after five days of cycling.
“He achieved this on his own, with only some family support and I am extremely proud of how he tackled some very challenging sections (such as the Abergwesyn mountain road), and think that the experience has been good for his confidence. His school has also been impressed with his determination.
“It may be interesting for local readers to understand that the route is both stunning and almost entirely cyclable on the railway track, B roads or the Taff trail, and felt achievable for a young child (with just 8 gears on his bike!)”
Siôn is close to doubling his original target and hopes to make it to £2,000 through his donations page on JustGiving.
He was supported by regional businesses, such as Summit Cycles, who offered him a free bike service, sponsorship and helped promote his efforts, prompting donations from the community.
His parents say he was also offered a free room in a B&B in Tregaron (Tom’s of Tregaron), and a local family whom they had never met donated £500.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition which causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system. It affects more than 10,800 people in the UK. One in 25 of us carries the gene that causes it, usually without knowing. The ultimate goal of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust is effective treatment for all.
To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sion-meirion-padget-1676232432418