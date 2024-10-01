A former cadet has been appointed as the new Officer-in-Charge of Aberystwyth Sea Cadets TS Cardigan Bay at the reserve centre in Park Avenue.
Petty Officer (SCC) Goncalo Dias originally joined the unit in 2016 as a 12-year-old cadet, attaining the rank of Leading Cadet before becoming a Cadet Forces Volunteer at the unit in 2022 aged 18.
Initially PO Dias took the role of Junior Cadet Training Officer but from October will lead the unit as the Officer-in-Charge.
Speaking of his appointment PO Dias said: “I am excited to take command of Aberystwyth Sea Cadets help cadets to enjoy the range of different activities I experienced as a cadet.
“The Sea Cadets offers a wide range of activities including practical and vocational courses, enabling cadets to attain a BTEC qualification and gain qualifications in a range of waterborne activities including kayaking, sailing and the opportunity to spend a week on TS John Jerwood, a Sea Cadet training boat.
“Being a sea cadet greatly increased my confidence and helped me to develop leadership skills and qualifications, as well having a lot of fun and making friends across the country. I look forward to using my experiences to help the next generation of cadets get the most out of the Sea Cadet Experience!”
Aberystwyth Sea Cadets are currently recruiting junior cadets from 9 to 11 years of age and cadets from 12 to 17 years of age. The unit relies on the support of their Cadet Force Adult Volunteers including PO Dias’ brother, Riccardo, who has recently completed the Cadet to Volunteer transition programme to be appointed as Probationary Petty officer at the unit. Please get in touch if you are interested in joining the team.
The Sea Cadets are a national charity, with 400 units and 15,000 cadets aged between 9 and 18 that follows the traditions and customs of the Royal Navy.
Aberystwyth Sea Cadets meet every Monday and Friday evening between 7pm and 9pm at Aberystwyth TA Centre.
If you are interested in joining or would like more information you can telephone the unit on 01970 615947 or email [email protected]