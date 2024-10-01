Aberystwyth Sea Cadets are currently recruiting junior cadets from 9 to 11 years of age and cadets from 12 to 17 years of age. The unit relies on the support of their Cadet Force Adult Volunteers including PO Dias’ brother, Riccardo, who has recently completed the Cadet to Volunteer transition programme to be appointed as Probationary Petty officer at the unit. Please get in touch if you are interested in joining the team.