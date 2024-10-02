‘Antiques Roadshow’ expert Marc Allum comes to Ceredigion Museum on 28 October (7pm).
The event has been arranged by the Friends of Ceredigion Museum, with all proceeds supporting this charity.
Marc has various interests and expertise in art and antiques having spent over 16 years as an auctioneer at Roseberys Auction House, London, and at auction houses in Wiltshire.
Tickets are available at an early bird rate of £12 until 25 October from
www.ticketsource.co.uk/friends-of-ceredigion-museum.
From 26 October prices increase to £15, again available online or on the door, although no guarantee can be made on availability on the door, so early booking is essential to secure your seat. Admission includes a complimentary glass of wine.
The audience is welcome to bring an item with them for Marc’s scrutiny and valuation, so fingers will be crossed for that undiscovered Faberge or Constable painting!
The evening will undoubtedly be a truly fascinating, informative and enjoyable insight to the world of antiques and collectables.