TWO Aberystwyth town centre streets have been cordoned off and an air ambulance has landed on the promenade.
Eye-witnesses have told the Cambrian News that Prospect Street and High Street in Aberystwyth town centre are currently closed with a police 'accident' sign at the end of the roads.
Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers are on the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision where a car has reportedly collided with parked cars."
The Wales Air Ambulance has landed on Aberystwyth promenade, near the town harbour.
It is unclear at this stage whether the two incidents are related.
A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attended an incident in that region today (2 October).
“Our Welshpool-based crew were allocated at 11:46 and attended by air.
“We arrived at the scene at 12:20. Our involvement concluded at 12:50.”