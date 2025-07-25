Aberystwyth Sea Cadets have enjoyed a successful start to the summer, with the promotion of the Commanding Officer, Goncalo Dias who receives the Kings Commission, and promotion from Petty Officer to Sub Lieutenant following successful completion of the Officer Development Board.
The cadets have enjoyed several boating sessions in the marina whilst Cadets Tyler and Ishker recently spent time at sea on board the Sea Cadet Training Ship TS John Jerwood, honing their seamanship and navigation skills as they travelled from Milford Haven to Holyhead One highlight was meeting the Marine Police while we were moored overnight at Dale Shelf and dolphins made a visit on more than one occasion and even a seal was spotted.
The success of the unit was reflected in the award of a converted 2025 Gold Burgee f awarded by the Captain Sea Cadets following a successful unit inspection and for their recruitment efforts and increasing their ship's company by over 20 per cent!
The Sea Cadets meet at the TA Centre on Park Avenue Every Monday and Friday evening at 7pm and are actively recruiting junior cadets aged 9 to 11 and senior cadets aged 12 to 17. If you would like to find out more about the Sea Cadets, why not come along to the Unit Open Day on Tuesday, 19 August at 10am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.