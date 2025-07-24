An Aberystwyth woman has been banned from driving for two years after being caught drug driving.
Phoebe Williams, of Flat 124, Rosser E, Penglais Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The court heard that the 34-year-old was stopped while driving a Fiat 500 on Ash Street in Ash, Surrey on 17 April this year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed Williams had cannabis in her system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Williams from driving for 24 months and handed her a £120 fine.
She must also have mental health treatment as part of a 12 month community order to include rehabilitation activities.
Williams must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.
