An Aberystwyth man has been fined by magistrates for breaching a community order.
Richard Michael Arms, of 26 Cambrian Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.
The 40-year-old admitted a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 May this year by failing to attend an unpaid work induction on 19 June and failing to attend unpaid work on 5 July.
Magistrates fined Arms £100.
He must also pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.