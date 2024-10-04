An Aberystwyth swimming group has warned that that the proposed Aberystwyth flood defences could “seriously compromise” the safety of swimmers and “put lives at risk.”
A consultation into multi-million pound plans to protect homes along Aberystwyth seafront is currently being held by Ceredigion County Council.
The proposals will see a 100 metre rock breakwater off north beach, a number of rock groynes, new access ramps, removal of the wooden jetty on north beach and to develop the former paddling pool site.
The proposal would also lead to an increase in the size of north beach by importing sand while at other locations, secondary flood walls on the promenade will be retained and added.
A rock revetment will be placed in front of the sea wall at Victoria Terrace as well as strengthening and protection works to the existing promenade sea wall.
In response to the consultation, Aberystwyth swimming group Nofio Aber, said the scheme as it stands “does not appear to address the needs and safety of swimmers in the area.”
“We also fear that if we do not raise these issues now, the safety of swimmers as well as boarders, kayakers etc. could be seriously compromised,” the group said.
The group raised concerns that the proposed groyne, to run parallel with the pier “could create dangerous rip currents” and “put lives at risk.”
“Rip currents are at present a rare event off Aberystwyth’s beaches and we would urge you to do everything in your power to ensure that remains the case,” the group wrote.
The group also said that an increase in boulders at the Glengower Hotel end of the pier could “render the beach entirely inaccessible at low tide” and would be “dangerous for swimmers, leaving them with no safe exit point at high tide.”
The group urged the council “to address these concerns as a matter of the highest priority and in doing so, consult with members of the Aberystwyth swimming community.”
“While we fully recognise the need for improved coastal defences, and welcome the fact that funds have been allocated to address this, we are also seeking reassurances that this scheme will not have a negative impact on the town’s safe and pleasant swimming beaches that are enjoyed each year by thousands of locals and visitors alike,” the group added.
Launching the consultation last month, Cllr Keith Henson, Ceredigion Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “According to data, it is predicted that 460 properties will be at risk of flooding in 100 years if nothing is done.
“After researching the effectiveness of different coastal protection options, the company AtkinsRealis is seeking the public's opinion on the proposed plan as the modeling work confirms that it meets the requirements in terms of protection from flooding now and in the future.”
The overall plans also hint at developing the former paddling pool and removing the wooden jetty on north beach.
The consultation on the new sea defences for Aberystwyth is open for responses until 8 October.