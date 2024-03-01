David said: "Being chosen as the ‘Tywysydd’ for the 2024 St David’s Day Parade was an unexpected privilege. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Parade Committee for deeming me worthy of such an honour. As a native of the town and one with a lively interest in the old, old history of the Aberystwyth area from the time of St Padarn to this day, leading the march of our patron saint, Dewi, will be a great honour. The foundations laid over the centuries strengthen Aberystwyth society – in all its diversity – today. Come along and celebrate our language and culture on the streets of the town!"