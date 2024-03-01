ABERYSTWYTH will host its annual celebration of Saint David on Saturday with a parade through the town.
The parade wil be led by one of Llanbadarn Fawr and Aberystwyth's stalwarts, David Greaney and will set off from the Clock Tower at the top of town at 1pm on Saturday, 2 March, before makin its way down Great Darkgate Street and along Terrace Road before congregating at Llys y Brenin.
Mr Greaney has been selected as 'Tywysydd' for this year's parade in recognition of his contribution to the cultural, social and Catechnic life of Aberystwyth and the Celtic world. Born in London, David grew up in Llanbadarn the son of the late Donal and Enid Greaney.
His father was an Irishman from Limerick city and his mother was Welsh and was from one of the old Llanbadarn families (the Howells family).
The privilege of 'Tywysydd' is given at every Parêd Gŵyl Dewi Aberystwyth since its inception in 2013 and David will lead the Parade through Aberystwyth town. It is a mark of thanks and appreciation to the Aberystwyth community to a local person or persons who have made an important contribution to Welsh language and culture.
David was educated at Ysgol Comins Coch and then Ysgol Ardwyn. In 1974, he went to London where he graduated in Applied Physics (Applied Physics). In 1979 he became professor of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics at Dagenham. He has worked in Bristol and Reading and taught part time for a short time at HMP Reading.
In 1996 he returned to his home-town as he suffered badly from arthritis (and had been suffering since college days). In 1999 he accepted an administrative post at the National Library of Wales, where he remained until his retirement in 2015.
He worships at Martyrs of Wales Catholic Church, Penparcau, and is very active in the church.
He is the Vice‐chairman of the ‘Cylch Catholig’ (the official body of the Roman Catholic Church in Wales for Welsh-speaking Catholics).
He is an officer of the St Padarn Working Group, a group that works to make local people and Welsh Catholics more aware of the history of St Padarn.
He is active with the Aberystwyth branch of the SVP (St Vincent de Paul Society) which extends support to the needy in the area and contributes to international projects in India and Sudan. He is chairman of governors of Ysgol Gatholig Padarn Sant.
Siôn Jobbins, Chairman of the Parade, said: "We are delighted that David accepted our application to become an Usher this year. His contribution in promoting the Welshness of the Aberystwyth circle and the myriad works for the language and culture of Wales, the Celtic nations and within the Catholic Church as well as people from all walks of life in Aberystwyth is testament to his activity. After a period studying and working in England, David's return to Aberystwyth was a huge asset to the area – it would great to see more people returning to Wales after a period away from home," said Siôn Jobbins.
David said: "Being chosen as the ‘Tywysydd’ for the 2024 St David’s Day Parade was an unexpected privilege. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Parade Committee for deeming me worthy of such an honour. As a native of the town and one with a lively interest in the old, old history of the Aberystwyth area from the time of St Padarn to this day, leading the march of our patron saint, Dewi, will be a great honour. The foundations laid over the centuries strengthen Aberystwyth society – in all its diversity – today. Come along and celebrate our language and culture on the streets of the town!"
Following the parade and speeches at Llys y Brenin, a folk session will be held at Yr Hen Llew Du on Bridge Street from 2.30pm.
Aberystwyth Town Council has also arranged a number of events throughout the afternoon, starting with a free Clog Dancing taster session for adults and children at Arad Goch from 2.30pm.
Then at 4pm, a chat with town bard, Eurig Salisbury will be held at Arad Goch, with the final event being a storytelling session with Jez Danks from 5.30pm, again at Arad Goch.