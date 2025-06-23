Wet weather didn’t dampen spirits at Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show.
The sheep section smashed previous entry records by 200.
Show chairperson Jean Evans said: “The weather certainly didn’t put off exhibitors who travelled from far and wide and ensured our competition was to the highest standard.
“The show committee value the support of our competitors, trade stand exhibitors, sponsors and volunteers in ensuring that we had a successful show.”
Sheep section judges had their work cut out sifting through 850 exhibits; the sheep interbreed championship was still being judged past 5pm.
The job of deciding the winner fell on Gruff Morris’ shoulders. He chose Geraint Williams of Lampeter’s texel yearling ewe. Reserve went to Meirion Roberts’ (Llanrwst) aged Charollais ram. Winning Group of 3 was Jac Isaac, Ystrad Meurig, with his Blue Texels.
The cattle section also received record entries.
The Jenkins family of Talybont won Dairy Champion with ‘Caran Chief Marqi’ and Champion beef interbreed was D & E Davies, Lampeter with ‘Blaencwm Ulrika’.
Herefordshire’s Sue Keylock, of Cusop Stud, judged Supreme Championship in the Horse Section. The Welsh Part Bred mare ‘Ardenhall Ellenisia’ exhibited by Mr Jonathan Hughes-Jones. Carmarthen won. Reserve Supreme went to the champion of the Mountain and Moorland “Bengad Desert Sage” owned by Mary Marshalsay and ridden by Tomi Jac.
Show President Llinos Spenser named Tegfan Garage Best Trade Stand, with Afal y Graig cider in reserve.
In the produce marquee, the school gaining highest number of points was Ysgol Gymraeg, Aberystwyth.
The egg section attracted entries from far afield; the champion was duck eggs exhibited by Marc Le Clercq who travelled from Tyne & Wear!
Champion of classes 1-10 in the Dog Section was Meg showed by Victoria. Reserve champion was Bonnie showed by Angharad.
The sun appeared in the afternoon allowing the delayed vintage parade to take place, kindly organised by North Ceredigion Vintage Club.
Comments
