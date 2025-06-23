Co-organiser Dr Naji Bakti, a Lebanese author, lecturer in Creative Writing at Aberystwyth University, and coordinator of the Creative Community project said: “At our Refugee Week event in 2024, we explored the concerns, priorities and needs of refugee communities in Aberystwyth, and heard the strong desire for more opportunities to engage in collective creative practice, and to connect to our surrounding environment. The Friendship Quilt weaves these together through a creative celebration of community and nature, and complements the other activities we’ve delivered over the past year including embroidery, photography, woodland crafts and surfing. We’re looking forward to supporting service providers and policy makers in engaging in similar approaches, to ensure that community cohesion initiatives are led by the priorities of refugee communities themselves.”