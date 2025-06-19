The cast and crew of Aberystwyth Arts Centre’s summer season show has officially been announced.
A talented line-up of professionals have been put together for ‘The Wizard of Oz’, which opens on Friday, 8 August.
Director Richard Cheshire, vocal coach Elinor Powell, musical director David Roper and choreographer James Bennett will bring the musical to life, and Millie Davies will play the part of Dorothy, Dion Davies, the lion, Harry Lynn, Scarecrow, and James Ifan, Tin man.
Aberystwyth favourite Phyl Harries, who returns following performances in Aberystwyth summer shows ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Brassed Off’, is Uncle Henry.
Also returning from last year’s summer show is Sam Jones as the Wizard and Elian Mai West as Glinda.
Aberystwyth actress Mari Fflur plays the Wicked Witch of the West.
In the coming weeks, we will the feature cast and crew, starting this week with Mari and Millie.
Mari grew up in Aberystwyth before moving to Birmingham to train at The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, gaining a BA (Hons) in Acting. Since graduating, she has appeared on S4C in ‘Llenni’ (2022, S4C pilot, directed by Tudur Owen) and ‘Maes B’ (2022, Hansh, Directed by Griff Lynch).
Recent theatre credits include ‘Little Red Riding Hood’/ ‘Yr Hugan Fach Goch’ (Sherman Theatre), ‘Pontypool’ R&D (Wales Millennium Centre), and ‘Sgleinio’r Lleuad’ (Arad Goch).
Mari is thrilled to return to Aberystwyth’s renowned summer season having gained her first experiences of performing in numerous productions there as a youngster.
Millie was principal vocalist in Syd Norman’s Pourhouse for NCLH. She has performed at the Wales Millennium Centre and Her Majesty’s Theatre, London.
She sang backing vocals in Luke Evans’ ‘Showtime’ on BBC, backing Luke Evans, Nicole Scherzinger and Olly Murs.
Millie originated the lead role of Snowflake in the musical ‘Santa’s Wish’ by Olivier Nominee Matt Brind.
Comments
