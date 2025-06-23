Developers turning a disused “eyesore” building on Aberystwyth sea front into apartments have applied to Ceredigion County Council planners to add a further four flats in the basement of the building.
The prominent seafront Grade II listed Deva building on Marine Terrace was granted permission last year to turn the building – which has been empty since 2006 when the nursing home that was housed at the site closed its doors – into 18 apartments.
The plan was given the go-ahead last September despite the “strong objections” of town councillors.
Calls have been regularly made through the years for the site, dubbed an “eyesore” by residents and local councillors, to be renovated and occupied, with owners at one point fined £1,000 by Ceredigion council for failing to keep up the appearance of the exterior of the building which sits with the town’s conservation zone.
Work to update the building’s facade has been ongoing over the past several years, with work now being undertaken to bring the building back into use.
Documents sent to council planners said that “during the construction process it has been identified that additional units of accommodation can be incorporated into the basement and add towards the small unit housing stock in Aberystwyth.”
The proposal will “simply convert the underused area within the basement from storage to four one bedroom apartments,” documents said.
The extra apartments, if given the go-ahead, will be accessed from the new extension to the rear.
Planning documents said the extra apartments “will lead to an increase in footfall and expenditure” in Aberystwyth and will have positive knock-on effects in terms of surrounding businesses, as the residents will spend their money in shops, restaurants, and on various activities.”
“The proposal will act as a catalyst to help stimulate redevelopment and regeneration of other sites in Aberystwyth,” documents added.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.