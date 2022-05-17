Aberystwyth Steampunk Festival a hit in Portmeirion

A quirky tourist attraction in Meirionnydd provided the perfect setting for Aberystwyth Steampunk’s spectacular tour.

Organiser Stephen Fearn took the steampunk festival to Portmeirion on Saturday, 7 and Sunday, 8 May.

Hundreds of people attended in steampunk dress to take part in the two-day event. Activities organised for the festival included Teapot Sumo, Tea Duelling, Parasol Duelling and Teapot Racing. There was also a Peacock Parade, fashion show and group photographs.

Organiser Stephen Fearn, from Aberystwyth, has enjoyed success with steampunk festivals there in both 2018 and 2019.

He had hoped to hold the festival there again but Covid and work at the Old College site have delayed its return.

A tour to Portmeirion had also been arranged prior to Covid, but had to be postponed until this month.

Stephen said: “This is our first event since the pandemic and it was such a delight to see so many steampunks from all over the UK join us.

“We look forward to returning next year.”

Commenting on a return to Aberystwyth, he said: “I would like to return to Aber but finding a suitable venue for everything is not easy.”

Portmeirion location manager, Meurig Jones, was on hand to take people on tours of the Italianate village made famous by the The Prisoner starring Patrick McGoohan.

Meurig said Portmeirion had no hesitations when Stephen asked if he could bring his steampunk to the site.

He said: “Portmeirion was first approached in 2019 to see if there was interest in us being the venue for the steampunk festival which had previously been held at Aberystwyth.

“Their reason for thinking about the village was that Portmeirion is known for its unusual architecture and colourful buildings, and it was thought it would lend itself as a venue for this very colourful event.

“The answer was of course a resounding yes, because Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, the creator and architect of the village, had always stated that it should not become a museum, and should be used as a creative inspiration to others, and to hold an event like this here seemed a perfect match to his wishes.”

He added: “It was a wonderful two days with close to 200 people attending in their wonderful array of costumes, which included such activities as Teapot Sumo, Tea Duelling, a Peacock Parade a Fashion Show and both days ending with a group photograph.

“Other day visitors were thrilled to see the colourful event here, with some asking me if this happened every week. I had to disappoint them by saying no, but it is hoped the event will return in 2023.”

Stephen was delighted to take secure Portmeirion for the festival.

He said: “Portmeirion, star of the television series The Village and The Prisoner, is the perfect setting for a social event for steampunkers from far and wide.”

Steampunk festivalgoers also had the chance to ride on the Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways.

On Sunday morning, the railway ran a special train for visitors to Portmeirion Steampunk.

They joined the railway for a Woodland Wanderer excursion to Tan-y-Bwlch.

“It has been a while since Harbour Station saw a gathering of costumed characters, normally something associated with our Victorian Weekend,” a Ffestiniog & Welsh Highland Railways spokesperson said.

“However, in this instance, the distinctive styling of Steampunk costumes is inspired by the Victorian era’s romantic view of science in literature, with elements from the Industrial Revolution in Europe during the 1800s, so adds an edge to the genteel fashion of Victorian ladies and gentlemen.

“Perhaps this is something we will see again in the future...”

More information about the event is available at www.portmeirion.steampunk.wales