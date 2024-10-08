Steampunk Wales returns to Aberystwyth this weekend.
Aberystwyth Steampunk, on Saturday 12 and Sunday, 13 October, will take place at the Vale of Rheidol Railway. Join organisers Stephen and Tomos Fearn “for a weekend of steam, socialising and spiffing activities”.
Stephen added: “We are delighted to bring the steampunks back to Aberystwyth for the first time since Covid.
“Activities in the day take place at an exciting new venue, at the Vale of Rheidol railway museum, with a steampunk party in the evening at Ceredigion museum with the fabulous Hornettes and a university band called The Moon Drops.”
Daytime activities include parasol duelling, teapot racing, tea duelling, steam train Journeys, fashion shows and roaming robots.
For more information about the event, visit https://steampunk.wales