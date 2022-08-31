Aberystwyth store offering parents free school uniforms
AN Aberystwyth shop is offering parents a lifeline during the cost-of-living crisis by giving away free school uniforms.
The manager of the Sense charity shop on Great Darkgate Street says the response has been fantastic since they set up a rail offering parents free school uniforms with children returning to class on Monday.
Charlotte said: “The response has been amazing from people. We are accepting donations as well and we have had people going to Tesco to buy shirts, just to donate them.
“We have had parents crying, thanking us for the uniforms, saying they didn’t know how they would otherwise be able to afford uniforms.
“All we ask in return is that people sign our petition, calling for more to be done to help disabled people in the cost-of-living crisis.”
The shop has plain shirts, trousers and jumpers, along with crested clothing from schools across Ceredigion.
The store is also accepting donations, with Charlotte adding: “It’s just important that we help people whichever way we can.”
