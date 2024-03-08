North Wales social housing Adra hosted its second annual Women in Construction event for Year 9 pupils at their decarbonisation hub Tŷ Gwyrddfai in Penygroes.
Pupils from Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon took part in the event, designed to break down gender stereotypes and encourage women to explore opportunities in the construction industry.
The event included a series of activities, workshops, and 'give it a go' sessions. Adra, committed to fostering inclusivity, aimed to attract more women into social housing, demonstrating that the industry offers a wide variety of opportunities for everyone.
Having a hands-on activity is a lot more engaging for the young women than looking at a prospectus, and Charlotte Robinson from Saint Gobain gave a plastering demonstration at the event. Plenty of girls wanted to have a go! Charlotte said: “Being a woman in construction is empowering, and there’s no reason why more women shouldn’t be working in these jobs. I want to see more women represented in this industry.”
Building on the success of the previous year, Adra was delighted to witness a surge in enthusiasm from both participants and supporters. The morning's agenda included talks from several prominent employers, each showcasing their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the construction sector. Participants included Travis Perkins, Altro Flooring, Griffiths Construction, TrueWool, and Saint Gobain Interior Solutions, with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai actively promoting apprenticeship opportunities within the construction industry.
Expressing gratitude to the participating organisations, Ceri Ellis-Jackson, Academi Adra's Programme Lead, said: "It was a dream to see 60 young women receiving these opportunities and experiences on their doorstep. Academi Adra was established to give young people a leg up into the world of work, and I'm really proud to bring more diversity into the construction industry by hosting events like these.
“Adra remains dedicated to breaking down barriers that may discourage young women from pursuing careers in construction. By providing hands-on experiences and showcasing the variety of roles available, Adra aims to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the industry.”
