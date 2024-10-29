Aberystwyth Town Council is set to install more Christmas lights in three streets following complaints last year about the lack of festive decorations outside the main thoroughfares.
At the council’s General Management Committee meeting on 14 October, members voted to recommend installing additional lights along Eastgate, Pier Street and New Street this year.
The cost of the plan will need to be “discussed by the Finance Committee,” meeting minutes said.
Complaints were made last year by businesses and residents that some areas of Aberystwyth had little to no lights during the Christmas period, especially at the top of town.
Aberystwyth Town Council said following complaints last year that “due to budget constraints we concentrate the lights on the main streets.”