Ceredigion has scooped two nominations for this year’s Welsh Charity Awards.
Charities, community groups, not-for-profits and volunteers were honoured on Thursday, 16 October, as part of this year’s Welsh Charity Awards at Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Ceredigion scooped two nominations this year, with Aberystwyth student Francesco Lanzi up for Young Volunteer of the Year, and UK-wide youth mental health charity, Area 43, based in Cardigan, up for the Health and Wellbeing Award.
Francesco took home the award in his category, while Area 43 lost out to specialist addiction recovery charity Brynawel House in Rhondda Cynon Taff
Judges shortlisted Francesco Lanzi for the exceptional volunteering he has done over the past year for many organisations, not only as a lead volunteer with the Undeb Aberystwyth A-Team helping students settle into university life, but also for Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service, St John Ambulance, and Cymru Sport.
Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Francesco Lanzi said: “Volunteering, in its many facets and various roles, has been really helpful to me, especially as a method of getting to know the new community I had just entered as an international student.
“Through this service, I have found it easier to forge bonds with the people around me, so to see my hard work recognised like this is an honour, regardless of the result.
“Volunteering has also allowed me to do things I never would have thought of, especially in sports, where I have covered just about every role possible: referee, player, medical cover, commentator and even league organiser at the national level.
“Through these roles, my side quests as I like to call them, I have been able to continuously grow in both skills as well as experiences, and I hope to continue to do so.”
Hosted by BBC Wales Today presenter Jennifer Jones and organised by WCVA (Wales Council for Voluntary Action), it is the only dedicated awards ceremony that celebrates the exceptional contribution of the voluntary sector across Wales, shining a spotlight on everyday heroes who make a real difference in communities throughout the country.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt said: “Our history and culture is one of coming together, supporting those most in need.
“It’s an honour to attend the Welsh Charity Awards 2025, to celebrate the extraordinary dedication and impact of charities, volunteers, and community groups across Wales.
“These awards highlight the power of compassion, innovation, and resilience in transforming lives.”
Speaking at the ceremony, WCVA's Chief Executive Lindsay Cordery-Bruce said: “The Welsh Charity Awards isn't just a celebration, it's an enormous thank you to the people and organisations who do great things in our communities.
“These are the people holding our nation together, with kindness, volunteering, inclusion and unwavering helpfulness.”
“Times are tough at the moment, especially for charities and community groups.
“Our winners – and finalists – are just a few of the thousands of people bringing hope among the chaos.
“They rise to challenges, make things work even when it feels impossible and they do it with no thought of reward.”
