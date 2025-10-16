London Gliding Club has an impressive and extensive training regime. The club tries to create pilots who can make instant and credible decisions during time critical adverse flying events. A glider pilot may never experience a winch launch cable break in 500 flights, but the cable may break during their first solo flight. Hence the level of adverse event training given by London Gliding Club, as opposed to just flying the glider. And, the cable did break on Justin's second solo flight, and again four flights later.