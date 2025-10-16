Penglais pupil Justin Bennett has flown solo in an Alexander Schleicher ASK-21 glider.
Justin flew solo at London Gliding Club, having completed an Air League Robert Kronfeld Scholarship in 2024. Launchpoint and the Aberystwyth War Memorial Trust assisted Justin’s gliding journey by part funding another intensive course earlier this year.
Justin has been studying hard for his AS Exams in Mathematics, Physics, and Physical Education, and waited until the summer holidays before returning to London. Alas no flying could take place during his four-day trip due to the low cloud base and wind speed.
Undeterred, the young aviator returned to London on the day he collected his three AS passes from Penglais.
It was worth the seven hour return trip with Justin amassing a further 21 flights before flying his first solo. Justin has now flown another eight times since his first solo.
London Gliding Club has an impressive and extensive training regime. The club tries to create pilots who can make instant and credible decisions during time critical adverse flying events. A glider pilot may never experience a winch launch cable break in 500 flights, but the cable may break during their first solo flight. Hence the level of adverse event training given by London Gliding Club, as opposed to just flying the glider. And, the cable did break on Justin's second solo flight, and again four flights later.
Having achieved the incredible milestone of first solo flight, Pilot Justin Bennett and his family would like to say a massive thank you to the Aberystwyth community who have both supported and cheered Justin on.
Justin has also won a prestigious 'Royal Aero Club Trust' Bursary and that begins after Justin achieves solo flight in a Glider.
With the Air League Scholarship in 2024, Justin has been awarded four scholarships and bursaries in open competition.
