Aberystwyth Printmakers have opened an exhibition at Canfas in Cardigan.
Founded in 2004, Aberystwyth Printmakers has more than 70 members and has been active, enterprising and inclusive in the support of fine art printmaking across the region.
This exhibition features the work of 29 printmakers from the group, in a range of styles and subject matter, and using a variety of printmaking techniques, including etching, lithography, lino cuts, wood cuts, silk screen and mixed media, among others.
The exhibition runs at Canfas until Saturday, 31 January 2026, offering the chance to explore a wide range of printmaking styles and techniques from this talented collective.
Canfas, at Manchester House, Grosvenor Hill, Cardigan Cardigan, is open from Tuesday-Saturday, 10.30am until 4pm.
