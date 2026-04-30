“When they called me in with my parents and broke the news I had cancer, I was completely shocked,” he added. “We thought it might just have been an iron deficiency, and I didn’t really take in what the doctor was telling me until my dad took me to one side and explained what was happening. It was such a hammer blow. I went from studying to get into university and getting ready to begin my adult life, like my peers, to spending the first month of my diagnosis in hospital away from my friends undergoing multiple blood transfusions.”