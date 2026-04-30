Two leading geographers from Aberystwyth University have been elected as Fellows of the Learned Society of Wales, one of Wales’s most prestigious academic honours.
Professor Sarah Davies, Head of the Department of Geography and Earth Sciences, and Professor Peter Merriman, Professor of Human Geography, have both been recognised for their outstanding contributions to research and scholarship in their respective fields.
Election to Fellowship of the Learned Society of Wales is a public recognition of academic excellence. Fellows are elected following a rigorous assessment of their achievements and their impact within Wales and internationally.
Professor Sarah Davies’ research focuses on reconstructing climatic and environmental change over a range of timescales, integrating sedimentary and documentary archives. She is particularly interested in the interactions between people, climate and environment. Her current research includes investigating the impacts of climate change and weather extremes on coastal landscapes and heritage.
Professor Davies said: “I am honoured to be elected to Fellowship of the Learned Society of Wales. I have been lucky to spend my academic career in Wales, working alongside fantastic colleagues, students and research collaborators and this recognition means a lot. I look forward to contributing to the Society, promoting academic research and supporting the development of the next generation of researchers in Wales.”
Professor Peter Merriman is a leading figure in cultural-historical geography.
He has written extensively on theoretical approaches to space, place, mobility, and national identity. He has also undertaken research projects on the histories of driving in Britain; Welsh and Irish port histories; the 1951 Festival of Britain; and Welsh nationalism and national identity.
Professor Merriman said: “I’m delighted to have been elected a Fellow and to join such an esteemed group of scholars from across Wales and further afield. I'm proud of the research that I have undertaken in cultural and historical geography, especially my research which focuses on Wales.”
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