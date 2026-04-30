Following a sell-out show in February, Milford Haven’s Torch Youth Theatre will head to Aberystwyth Arts Centre this weekend as part of the National Theatre’s NT Connections Programme.
On Sunday 3 May, audience members will be in for a treat when young actors from Pembrokeshire present ‘Sycamore Gap’ by Al Smith.
We’re all familiar with the Sycamore Gap tree that made the headlines in 2023 when it was illegally felled in Northumberland near Hadrian’s Wall. This famous landmark sycamore featured in Robin Hood Prince of Thieves. It was supposed to be one of the oldest trees in the UK.
The event caused uproar across the globe and the felling of the ancient tree is the subject of Torch Youth Theatre’s spring show, sponsored by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.
The action takes place the morning after the tree has been cut down, and centres on a group of young people from a high school Eco-club. Much like everyone they have many questions; who felled the tree? Will they be held accountable?
Many leaves will unfurl before they get to the root of the problem.
Things start to unravel quickly as temperatures rise, friendships fray and long held grudges surface. Who will get to the answers first, the police or members of the Eco-club, or will they be barking up the wrong tree?
Following on from successful Torch Youth Theatre productions, such as The Bangers and Chips Explosion, Ravers, and Wind in the Willows, former Aberystwyth University student Tim Howe, the Torch Theatre’s Senior Manager Youth and Community, is looking forward to this weekend’s trip.
He said: “We cannot wait to bring this story to life once again and travel to Ceredigion with this wonderful show. Those of you who’ve seen Torch Youth Theatre productions will know that they celebrate our young people, and all that they are capable of.”
For further information visit the Torch Theatre website www.torchtheatre.co.uk or phone the Box Office on (01646) 695267.
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