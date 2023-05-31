TWO Aberystwyth University students who volunteer with St John Ambulance Cymru have been awarded by Aberystwyth University Students’ Union award for their dedication to volunteering.
Andrine Vanberg and Natalie Kraus were awarded with University Colours for showing continued commitment to volunteering with the St John Ambulance Cymru’s LINKS society.
Andrine has been a member of St John Ambulance Cymru since 2019 and Natalie since 2021.
The pair have given up time to volunteer at events in the area, keeping other students and members of the community safe.
Aberystwyth students can nominate individuals for the Society Awards, and nominations are judged by a panel at the university’s student union. Fifteen individuals won the University Colours for making an exceptional contribution to their society, including Andrine and Natalie.
Natalie said: “I feel honoured to win this award during the final year of my degree here in Aberystwyth.
“Coming to a new country, St John Ambulance Cymru gave me the opportunity to make lasting friendships.
“I am grateful for the opportunities, friendships, and experiences I have gained through volunteering with St John Ambulance Cymru and the great impact it will have on my journey towards pursuing a career in the medical field.”
Andrine was awarded with University Colours, along with an additional Student Volunteer of the Year award.
“Volunteering with St John Ambulance Cymru has been an amazing experience,” she said.
“St John Ambulance Cymru has given me friends for life and I look forward to every event.”