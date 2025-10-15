This year’s Machynlleth Lantern Festival is set to go off with a bang, as organisers announce it will be their last.
After 14 years, the current organisers are hanging up their hats, but not before they leave the town with one more sparkling night to remember.
The parade has become a cherished town event since it began in 2011, with people coming from near and far to watch and take part in the lantern parade and firework display.
Zoe Matthews (also known as Zo Mach), the main organiser of the lantern festival, said: “This year's lantern procession and fireworks in Machynlleth will be the last event.
“I have run it since 2011 with volunteers and no longer have the capacity.
“I would like everyone to be able to come to the final event, so workshops and kits will be pay-as-you-can, and there is a JustGiving page to raise the money to cover the fireworks.
“I am training up some young people in town - and with a show of support from the community, through donations and attendance, I'm sure they will reinvent the event in the future and hopefully become the next generation of event producers.”
The event costs approximately £4,000 to run, which organisers are hoping to raise through donations and people paying a recommended donation of £7-12 per adult and £3 per child.
Donations can be made at the workshops, at the parade and via the JustGiving page.
Details for when the lantern-making workshops will take place will be announced on the Machynlleth Lantern Procession Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/MachLanterns
