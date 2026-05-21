An Aberystwyth teenager has won an award for the Best Radio Station 2026 - Wales in the SME News British Made Awards 2026.
Rhys Jones, 16, is the owner and station manager of Rainbow Radio Wales, a community focused radio station in Aberystwyth.
He founded the online station in 2020 to bring people together through music, entertainment and community-focused content across Wales.
“From a young age I developed a strong interest in broadcasting, media, technology and live entertainment, which inspired me to create a platform that could connect people and give a voice to local communities,” the Penglais School pupil explained.
“What started as a small personal project quickly grew into a professional online radio station.
“I taught myself the technical side of broadcasting including audio production, scheduling systems, website development, live presenting, and learning how to manage a business.
“I spent a huge amount of time improving the station's quality, building its branding, developing its online presence and expanding the variety of programming available to listeners, built all from the ground up by myself.
“Over the years, Rainbow Radio Wales has grown and now reaches an estimated area of over 55,000 across Wales.
“The station provides a wide-range of content including music shows, interviews, news, entertainment features, and event coverage.
“I have also focused on creating opportunities for other young people like myself who are interested in media and broadcasting by providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for people to volunteer and get involved.
“In April, Rainbow Radio Wales received amazing national recognition after being awarded Best Radio Station 2026 - Wales from SME News. This award reflected the hard work and dedication that has gone into building and developing the station over the years.
“Alongside my Rainbow Radio Wales award, I have also previously received awards for my DJing achievements, which helped build my experience within the entertainment industry.”
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