A free event for half-term will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this week.
On Thursday, 28 May, at 11.30am and 3.30pm, a show described as part circus and part theatre with live folk music performed in Welsh, will be performed on for people of all ages.
‘Journey of the Shapeshifter’ is inspired by the tale of Ceridwen and Taliesen from the Mabinogi.
The show follows the themes of transformation and metamorphosis of humans embodying animal forms. The greater message is that we, as animals, are part of the natural world and can live harmoniously with nature.
Acro and juggling workshops are available to book online.
The 35-minute performances will take place on Chapel Court with audience standing.
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