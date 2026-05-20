The Welsh Government’s Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper has said the latest figures for the cost of HS2 show Wales is being “short-changed” by the UK Government.
Mr Hooper said: “The latest figures showing HS2 will cost up to £102.7 billion make it clearer than ever Wales is being short-changed by the UK Government's approach.
“HS2 has been classified as an 'England and Wales' project - despite not a single centimetre of track being laid in Wales.
“This is not acceptable.
“Every pound denied to Wales is a pound that cannot be invested in the modern transport network that our communities deserve.
“We are committed to pressing the UK Government to right this wrong and ensure Wales receives the funding it is owed.”
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