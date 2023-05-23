ABERYSTWYTH has the highest driving test pass rate in Wales, according to the latest figures.
Cardigan and Bala however have some of the lowest pass rates in the country as new rules are introduced to tackle poor pass rates.
Learner driver insurer Veygo has crunched the latest figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to reveal that the Park Avenue test centre in Aberystwyth is the best place to take your test in Wales, with 65 per cent now passing their test at the centre.
The news comes ahead of changes to driving test rules that aim to improve driving test pass rates across the UK.
The 65 per cent pass rate marks the highest pass rate on record for the centre, up from 63 per cent in the previous year. With only 35 per cent of all learners failing their test, the centre now sits 16.6 percentage points above the UK national average of 48.4 per cent.
The data reveals that the test centre in Bala has a pass rate of 49.2 per cent, the second lowest in Wales, with Cardigan third lowest with a 50.4 per cent pass rate.
Welsh pass rates are revealed by Veygo following news that rule changes to tackle poor pass rates are set to be introduced, making it more difficult for ‘unprepared’ learners to take a test before they are ready.
With the changes, if learner drivers need to retake their test, they will have to wait 28 days rather than 10 to book their new test date.
The rule change is designed to encourage learners to feel ready before taking a driving test, as they won’t be able to repeat it soon after failing, and to give them adequate time to prepare before retaking their test.
The rule change does not yet have the green light but highlights ongoing concerns around pass rates across the UK. Across the UK, an average of 48.4% of learners passed their driving test in the 22/3 period, down from 48.9% in the previous year. UK pass rates have remained stagnant over the past 10 years, with an average pass rate of 47.3%, with more than half of all learners failing their driving test each year.
Stalling pass rates will be particularly concerning for learner drivers amid the cost-of-living crisis, as the cost of learning to drive increases.
James Armstrong, CEO of Veygo says: “Veygo recently revealed the average cost of learning to drive hit £1,575 in 2023, with the average driving lesson now costing £35 per hour, and learner drivers needing around 45 hours of professional instruction to pass their tests. The pressure to pass is higher than ever, and these results show that many learners are still failing their tests each year, suggesting that many learners are under-prepared. We’re all feeling the pinch, so it’s understandable that learners might be rushing into their tests.
“We’re hopeful that the changes to driving tests will give learner drivers more time to prepare for retakes, reducing the likelihood of repeated failures and easing pressure on test centres across the country. For learners who are nervous about their test, Veygo has created a driving test guide, which has lots of useful tips to help learners to pass their test first time – or second.”