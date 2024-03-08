TWO more overnight road closures have been announced from Monday with lengthy detours being put in place.
Following the news that the A44 in Llanbadarn Fawr will be closed overnight for two weeks from Monday to allow essential repairs to take place, Traffic Wales has announced there will also be overnight closures on the A487 in Aberaeron and A470 in Cemmaes.
From Thursday, 14 March until Friday, 29 March, essential carriageway repair works will take place on the A487 in Aberaeron on a stretch in the southern end of the town from Wide Horizons Caravan Park to the Panteg Road junction.
The road will be closed overnight between these dates apart from on the weekend.
A suggested diversion on the Traffic Wales website suggests motorists wanting to get to the south of Aberaeron take a detour to Lampeter and Horeb.
Explaining the reason for the full closure, Traffic Wales says: "There is insufficient road width available to safely undertake the works whilst maintaining at least a single traffic lane for vehicles, therefore, full overnight road closures are required."
Elsewhere, from Wednesday, 13 March until Wednesday, 27 March, road closures will take place overnight along the A470 east of Machynlleth for essential carriageway repair work to take place at two locations on the A470 from Cwm Llinau to Cemmaes.
Overnight road closures will take place between the hours of 7pm and 7am, again excluding weekends.
From 13 March until 20 March, the road will be closed and Cwm Lliniau.
Then from Monday, 18 March until Wednesday, 27 March, the road will be closed at Cemmaes.
Traffic Wales says arrangements will be put in place to allow customers/workers to access and leave the properties within the closure but this may involve our contractor moving equipment or making working areas safe for members of the public and this may take a short time to implement.
Motorists are advised to take a detour to Cross Foxes whilst work is carried out.