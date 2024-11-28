ABERYSTWYTH residents are being encouraged to get into the festive spirit this weekend with the switching on of the town's Christmas lights.
The annual lantern parade, light switch on and market will take place this Saturday, 30 November.
The event is organised by Menter Aberystwyth, who said: "Santa will be roaming around in the afternoon, spreading festive cheer as he chats with everyone.
"There's no grotto — just Santa strolling through and saying hello!
"Make sure to catch a glimpse and share some holiday magic with him. And don’t forget to say hi if you see him!"
A market will be open between 12pm and 7pm along Baker Street and in the Capel Seion Vestry.
There will also be entertainment on Baker Street between 12-5pm before moving to Glyndwr Square, with performances from Rock Project’s Born Ready & Matchstick Army, Iwcadwli, Ninth House, John Alderslade, Bwca, Leri Voices, Côr Gloria and The Welfare.
A latern parade will then set off from 6pm from St Michael's Church, making its way down Great Darkgate Street before the Christmas tree is officially turned on.
Baker Street will be cosed to all vehicles from 9.30am until 9pm with a rolling road closure on Great Darkgate Street during the lantern parade.
Menter Aberystwyth said: "Thanks much go to all of the volunteers who are part of this event, if you want to get involved with us, please get in touch.
"Thanks also to Quick Fence Hire for their support, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club for organising the second stage and entertainment on Owain Glyndwr Square, as well as keeping our Lantern Parade safe.
"Thank you to Aberystwyth Town Council and Aberystwyth University for funding Menter Aberystwyth, to enable us to organise events like this for our communities."