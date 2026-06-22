The Ceredigion Penfro branch of Your Party Cymru held their inaugural meeting on 7 June, with members attending in person in Aberystwyth and on Zoom from across Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.
It is the first Your Party Cymru branch to be constituted in Wales and is now set to benefit from Your Party funding to build the branch and start campaigning.
Dinah Mulholland, YP Ceredigion Penfro Organiser, said: “We are offering a significant alternative to political parties in the Senedd and in Westminster, who have disregarded the needs of ordinary people for far too long.
The Ceredigion Penfro branch will be hosting the Your Party Cymru founding conference on 18 and 19 July at Aberystwyth University.
Jeremy Corbyn is expected to speak.
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