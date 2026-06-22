Aberystwyth and Ceredigion County Show drew thousands of visitors on 13 June, proving, once again, it is one of the county’s most significant rural and cultural events.
Farmers from Ceredigion and beyond brought their finest livestock. Bustling cattle rings and sheep classes attracted crowds throughout the day.
Andrew Kennedy from Northern Ireland judged the Dairy and Sheep Interbreed championships, praising the exceptional quality of livestock on display. Dairy Interbreed went to Teulu Jenkins Talybont for Caran Chief Marq I. Champion Beef Interbreed went to Messrs V & S & T Corbett, Knighton.
The sheep section saw Lampeter’s G Williams take the Interbreed title showing a Blue Texel. Dylan Jones, Llandrindod Wells won reserve Interbreed with a Bleu de Maine.
The equestrian section saw D Dykes & J Nicholson, Cross Inn, take Supreme Champion for their Section C stallion Crossfield Casino. Reserve went to the Champion Mountain and Moorland exhibit, Bengad Desert Sage ridden by Tomi Jac, Talybont.
Children’s competitions attracted nearly 500 entries. Ysgol Gymraeg, Aberystwyth had the highest number of points.
In the floral art section, Penrhyncoch’s Glenys Morgan secured the rose bowl for the highest points.
Llandinam’s Echo and Keiron won the Behaviour Conformation and Condition classes in the dog section. Champion in the novelty classes was awarded to Enva owned by Sue from Exeter.
North Cardiganshire Vintage Club displayed vehicles and cars. Ceredigion Young Farmer of the Year Rhodri Griffiths, and YFC Queen Gwenyth Tandy, were chauffeured round the ring.
Show President Professor Wynne Jones and his wife Irfana awarded Best Trade Stand to E&M Motor Factors; several new exhibitors were highly commended.
Organised Kaos provided circus skills and local and national bands played in the evening.
Show Chairman Guto Lewis said: “Events like this are vital in bringing our rural communities together, and we’re already looking forward to building on this success in 2027.”
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