Aberystwyth Town Council is set to appoint a new Peace Ambassador after hearing of the town’s “close involvement with international peace movements.”
At the council’s General Management committee meeting on 14 October, a presentation was given by Sam Bannon from Heddwch ar Waith (Peace Action Wales) - a Wales-wide campaign network which aims to work together with governments both local and national in Wales towards the goal of making Wales a Nation of Peace.
His presentation focused on Wales and Aberystwyth’s history and close involvement with international peace movements, and the importance and value of appointing a Peace Ambassador.
At the meeting, members recommended to appoint Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands as Peace Ambassador and Cllr Kerry Ferguson as deputy Peace Ambassador.