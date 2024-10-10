Aberystwyth Town Council will formally take over maintenance of a number of areas in town including Plascrug Avenue and the castle grounds as Ceredigion County Council continues attempts to save cash.
The town council will take over responsibility of a dozen green areas in Aberystwyth from 1 November after reaching agreement with Ceredigion County Council on terms, a meeting of Aberystwyth Town Council heard last month.
The new responsibilities, including grass cutting and bin emptying, will now fall on the town council.
The areas the town council will now be responsible for are Plascrug Avenue; Castle grounds; Queens Square Gardens; Thespian Street Border; Skinner Street – Wildflower Garden; Alexandra Road – Roundabout borders; Mill Street Shrub border; Great Darkgate Street green; Trefechan – Shrub border adjacent to fire station; Owain Glyndwr Square – borders; Penglais Terrace – Wildflower border next to Tattoo shop; and Promenade flower beds.
The taking over of maintenance of areas, including public toilets, by town and community councils was a goal of Ceredigion County Council as it set its budget for last year.
It was warned that if more services were transferred to town and community councils then the precept they charge could also increase in later years to pay for upkeep.