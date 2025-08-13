Plans for a major development of Aberystwyth Town football club’s home ground have been approved by council planners despite Natural Resources Wales raising flooding fears.
The club submitted plans for the Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium earlier this year following a consultation, and the scheme was given the green light by Ceredigion County Council’s Development Management Committee on 13 August.
Home to the Black and Greens for over 100 years, the club’s long-term vision strives to deliver “facilities of the highest standard, fit for the next generation of football in mid Wales” and “illustrates the club’s clear ambition to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.”
The plan will see the erection of a two-and-a-half storey building extending from the existing gantry, providing state-of-the-art facilities.
The scheme will also feature new players’ and officials’ changing rooms, first-floor clubhouse, community and function rooms providing panoramic pitch-side views, and outdoor bar and terrace with elevated spectator seating and disability provision.
The plan also includes the erection of a 310-seater stand behind the goal opposite the Dias Stand, the formalisation of “Nark’s Corner” as a covered 360-person capacity standing terrace, the erection of a roof over the existing open stand, the re-building of the adjacent disability viewing platform, and erection of replacement turnstiles and toilet facilities adjacent to the gantry.
A single-storey building will be built at the ground’s main entrance to provide high-quality secondary changing rooms and facilities to include replacement primary turnstiles.
Planning documents said the upgrades are needed to meet UEFA criteria for European football and that the “existing main stand and changing rooms are in a state of deterioration and require significant investment if required to serve the club for years in the future.”
“Hence, modern and fit-for-purpose facilities are proposed to revitalise the site,” documents added.
“The proposal would see significant investment made to Aberystwyth Town Football Club to offer unrivalled local and regional community provisions for individuals of all ages and abilities.”
Natural Resources Wales raised its concerns over the scheme, saying the area of the development was a “significant flood risk” and called for more work to be done by the club on the application before it can be supported.
Documents said that that NRW are “unable to verify the data is accurate or up to date” and the club declined to carry out more modelling work due to costs.
The football club said it was “delighted to have received the unanimous support of Ceredigion County Council's Development Management Committee” for the ambitious plans.
“The application, submitted in April, followed over 18-months of detailed work behind-the-scenes to create a comprehensive masterplan for the future of our historic and much-loved ground,” the club said.
“Necessary preparatory work and further detailed discussions may now progress with stakeholders to ensure the club's vision can be put into action as soon as possible.
“The club remains wholly committed to providing the highest standard of sporting and recreational facilities for the local community and the wider mid Wales region.”
